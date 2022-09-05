NASA and NOAA are targeting Nov. 1 for the launch of a weather satellite aboard a United Launch Alliance Atlas V 401 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration NOAA are partners in the development, launch, testing and operation of all the satellites in the JPSS program, or Joint Polar Satellite System.

The JPSS-2 satellite will join a constellation of satellites that orbit from the North to the South poles, circling Earth 14 times a day and providing a full view of the entire globe twice daily, according to NASA officials.

The satellite will be named NOAA-21 after reaching orbit — similar to the NOAA-20 which was previously known as JPSS-1 and is currently in orbit with sister satellite NOAA/NASA Suomi National Polar-orbiting Partnership.

According to officials, each satellite is responsible for carrying at least four advanced instruments to measure weather and climate conditions on Earth. The satellites feed forecasting models that offer insight into weather events that include rainfall, snow, hurricanes, and environmental hazards such as forest fires and volcanic activity.

Data captured are critical to long-term forecasts and help scientists to predict and prepare people for extreme weather events and climate change, officials said.

In addition to weather patterns, JPSS satellites also monitor Earth's oceans, measuring sea surface temperature and tracking sea ice and harmful algal blooms. The program also provides important climate data on ozone and atmospheric temperature.

Launching from Space Launch Complex-3 with JPSS-2 will be a secondary payload — the Low-Earth Orbit Flight Test of an Inflatable Decelerator. The program is a partnership between NASA's Space Technology Mission Directorate and ULA.

According to officials, the test flight will demonstrate inflatable heat shield technology that uses aerodynamic drag to slow down spacecraft in the most mass-efficient way.

Long term, this technology could enable a variety of proposed NASA missions to destinations such as Mars, Venus and Titan, as well as returning heavier payloads from low-Earth orbit.

NASA’s Launch Services Program at Kennedy manages the launch, while NOAA funds and manages the program, operations and data products.

