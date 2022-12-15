This launch report is current as of Thursday at 4:45 p.m. New mission updates are available at www.nasa.gov/nasalive/

A launch by NASA and the French space agency Centre National d’Études Spatiales that was scheduled for liftoff Thursday from Vandenberg Space Force Base was delayed and rescheduled for Friday morning at 3:46 a.m.

SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket, which is slated to carry the mission's Surface Water and Ocean Topography (SWOT) satellite to orbit, reportedly went vertical Wednesday on the pad at Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E) when teams identified moisture in two Merlin engines on the rocket’s first stage booster.

According to officials, launch teams completed inspections of the rocket’s engines and decided to use the 24-hour backup window to allow for additional time to complete data reviews and analysis before a launch attempt.

"The SWOT satellite is healthy, and the weather forecast remains favorable for liftoff on Friday morning," the space agency said in statement Wednesday night.

Once in orbit, the state-of-the-art instrument is expected to deliver 10 times the resolution of current technologies and help scientists to keep a global inventory of Earth's water resources — where the water is, where it’s coming from, and where it’s going, according to agency reports.

Some of the benefits of data collected by the satellite include high-definition views of most of Earth's surface water, finer details of its topography and a look into how inland waters and oceans change over time.

Scientists say new and incoming information will benefit people on Earth in the long-run by offering more accurate flood forecasts and models used to monitor droughts and improve predictions for sea level rise.

Live launch coverage begins at 3 a.m. Friday, Dec. 16 via NASA Television, YouTube, Twitter, and the NASA app at www.nasa.gov/nasalive