An unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile launches during an operational test on Oct. 2, 2019, from then-Vandenberg Air Force Base. The test, according to the Air Force, "demonstrates the United States’ nuclear deterrent is robust, flexible, ready and approximately tailored to deter 21st century threats and reassure our allies." Another ICBM test from Vandenberg is scheduled for launch between the hours of 11:01 p.m. Thursday and 5:01 a.m. Friday.