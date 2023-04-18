VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE – In honor of Women’s History Month, members of the Combined Space Operations Center (CSpOC) organized the first all-female operations crew at the CSpOC here March 22.
A CSpOC operations crew consists of multiple combat mission-ready positions all working together 24/7 to provide tailored space effects on demand in support of combatant commanders, allied partners, the joint force, and the nation.
These are the women who filled the female operations crew shift, and the positions they held:
Wing Commander Victoria “Vicky” Miller, Chief, Current Operations (CCO): Commands the crew as they perform combat operations and monitors the status of forces ensuring theater support and overall space domain awareness.
Master Sgt. Denene Towne, Deputy Chief, Current Operations (DCCO): Responsible to the CCO for operational crew readiness. Assesses real-time changes in the status of global space forces and provides timely, actionable recommendations to the CCO.
Maj. Danielle “Dani” Stewart and Capt. Kylie Kester, Theater Watch Chief (TWCH): Monitors the health and status of all assets attached or assigned to the Commander, Combined Force Space Component Command. Assesses mission impact from changes in the space situational environment.
Capt. Sarah Rodriguez, Weather Duty Officer (WDO): Provides situational awareness of space and terrestrial weather to crew members and external organizations, and creates environmental assessments for missile warning, space domain awareness, and space system anomalies.
2nd Lt. Lauren Turner and 2nd Lt. Melonie Mallette, Senior Intelligence Duty Officer (SIDO), and Tech. Sgt. Reyna Rivera, Intelligence Duty Officer (IDO): Provides intelligence support to the operations floor, including worldwide launch reporting, threat analysis, and theater updates.
Everyone who participated in the Women’s History Month crew was a volunteer, and the CSpOC had no problems finding people willing to be part of this unique event.
“The women’s crew shift was really a grassroots effort, and the outpouring was really great,” Stewart said. “There were multiple people in each position who wanted the opportunity to do it.”
While the all-female crew was a first of its kind for the CSpOC, none of these women are a first in their positions, a testament to inclusivity of the Space Force, and a reason some of the women on the crew chose to join the Air Force or Space Force in the first place.
“I first thought about joining the military when I was a Sophomore in High School," Turner said. “I had a friend applying to the Naval Academy, and I had never thought about joining the military, but I thought it would be a good fit for me because I like structure. I had no interest in joining the Navy or Army, and the Air Force had the highest percentage of women, which was a big reason I wanted to join.”
Another common reason for joining the Space Force among these seven women was the desire to be a part of innovating and shaping the Department of Defense’s newest force.
“If you want to be a part of something new and you’re comfortable with change and you’re willing to be flexible, then I would 100% recommend the Space Force,” Mallette said. “Even if you’re afraid of change, but willing to try, join the Space Force. It’s something you can work up and have a say in, and even at the lower levels they ask for opinions and pass it up the chain.”
To learn more about each of these women, their journey to where they are now, and advice they have for others considering a space-related career in the military, please visit each of their photos.
Highlight: Wing Commander Victoria 'Vicky' Miller
Wing Commander Victoria “Vicky” Miller joined the United Kingdom Royal Air Force as an air traffic control officer in 2001 after graduating university with a degree in psychology. Throughout her career, Miller has moved every 2-3 years and held numerous positions at the installation and headquarters levels including aide-de-camp to a three-star general, senior air traffic controller in Cyprus, and staff positions at the U.K.’s Air Command headquarters and joint headquarters.
When Miller’s husband was coming up on his retirement from the military, the couple decided to look for opportunities abroad. Since the two love traveling, and space was a growth area for the U.K. military, the job as Strategic Plans Division chief at the Combined Force Space Component Command seemed like the perfect opportunity.
With a six-month-old baby in tow, the couple packed up and moved to the U.S. in 2021 for a three-year assignment at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif. The family loves exploring within California, and has been to San Diego, Joshua Tree, Yosemite, Red Wood National Park, San Francisco, and Sequoia National Park. They have also taken advantage of California’s proximity to some other places that are harder to get to from the U.K. including a trip to Hawaii they took last year, and a planned trip to Alaska later this year.
On the job, Miller faces numerous challenges, but always tries to make sure the members on her team are getting the most out of the experience.
“We have a really diverse team,” Miller said. “We actually have no U.S. Space Force on our team at all, but we have got U.S. Marines, Army, civilians, Brits, Aussies and Canadians, so we have a real mix of people within our branch. There’s quite a lot of different considerations that come out of that for what people need to get out of the job for their own personal development, for career development, and how we manage the taskers that come our way.”
Beyond people and task managing, Miller is also qualified to sit as the Chief, Current Operations (CCO) on the Combined Space Operations Center floor, a role she was filling during the women’s crew shift.
Although Miller isn’t certain what the future holds for her and her family after this assignment, she “would like to stay doing a space job,” and had nothing but good things to say about her time in the military.
“We’ve absolutely loved it,” Miller said. “It’s been so much fun being in the military, I cannot think of another job that’s as diverse, allows you to stay employed by one organization, that would allow you to do so many things, see so many places, and meet such different people.”
When asked if she had any advice for people, particularly women, starting out their military careers, Miller had this to say:
“Stick to your guns, don’t be scared to challenge if you have good grounds for challenge, just be prepared to back it up. Don’t let other people walk all over you, although some people will try. You’ll meet lots of difficult people, and there will be difficult situations that you find yourself thrown in, but if you believe in what you are doing, then just carry on and you’ll do just fine.”