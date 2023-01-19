A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket blasted off from Vandenberg Space Force Base into foggy skies Thursday morning at 7:43 a.m., marking the first launch of 2023 from the West Coast, according to base officials.

"Congratulations on the first launch of 2023 from #VSFB!," Team Vandenberg shared via social media, noting that since 1958, there have been 2,023 launches from the base, and more specifically, 100 from Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E) since 1964.

The highly-anticipated launch for SpaceX has been plagued by unfavorable weather conditions that forced the agency to scrub its initial Jan. 9 launch date five times before Thursday.

Minutes after liftoff, SpaceX confirmed the successful return to Earth and landing of Falcon 9's first stage booster on the "Of Course I Still Love You" autonomous droneship stationed in the Pacific Ocean.

SpaceX officials reported the mission represented the first flight for the Falcon 9 first stage booster.

The two-stage rocket's second-stage booster, which separated minutes into the mission as designed, successfully deployed 51 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit, the space agency announced.

The batch of Starlinks are set to join up with a growing constellation of space-based broadband internet satellites that provide service to more than 1 million customers in approximately 45 countries, according to reports.

