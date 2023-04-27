On its third launch attempt, SpaceX's Falcon 9 Block 5 rocket successfully blasted off Thursday morning from Space Launch Complex 4E at Vandenberg Space Force Base, piercing through a thick blanket of fog and sending 46 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit.
The Hawthorne-based space agency confirmed deployment of the Starlink internet satellites one hour post-launch.
The launch was initially set for Tuesday morning and was pushed back to Wednesday and ultimately to Thursday.
Similar to previous Starlink missions, the orbiting satellites will join approximately 3,500 others in the Starlink megaconstellation that provides broadband internet services from space to more than 1 million customers in approximately 53 countries.
A Facebook post from Vandenberg officials also celebrated the successful launch: "Congratulations to #TeamV and SpaceX on this morning’s Falcon 9 launch at 6:40 a.m. from Space Launch Complex 4-East."
Approximately eight minutes after liftoff, the partially reusable vehicle separated as designed, with the first-stage booster returning to Earth's atmosphere and landing on the autonomous barge "Of Course I Still Love You" located in the Pacific Ocean, for later retrieval.
According to SpaceX, the mission marked No. 13 for the Falcon 9 first-stage booster, which previously launched Crew-1, Crew-2, SXM-8, CRS-23, IXPE, Transporter-4, Transporter-5, Globalstar FM15, ISI EROS C-3, and now four Starlink missions.