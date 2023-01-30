This launch report is current as of 9:30 a.m. Monday. Mission updates are available via Twitter @SpaceX
SpaceX is targeting Tuesday at 8:15 a.m. for a Falcon 9 launch of 49 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E) at Vandenberg Space Force Base, according to the agency's latest update via Twitter.
The launch will also carry an ION SCV009 Eclectic Elena satellite to orbit, developed, manufactured, and operated by Italian company D-Orbit as a rideshare payload.
Following stage separation, the first stage booster will land on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship stationed in the Pacific Ocean.
The batch of Starlink satellites will join a growing constellation of space-based broadband internet satellites that provide service to more than 1 million customers in approximately 45 countries.
Live launch coverage begins approximately five minutes prior to liftoff via spacex.com.