Windows rattled on the Central Coast Tuesday night when a 230-foot SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket blasted off from Space Launch Complex 4 East at Vandenberg Space Force Base streaming through inky skies at 11:02 p.m. — fewer than 12 hours after announcing to the public of the scheduled launch via Twitter.
The mission to send a batch of 52 Starlink internet satellites to low-Earth orbit was declared a success nine minutes after launch with confirmation of "second engine cut off" and landing of the vehicle's reusable first stage booster on the autonomous droneship "Of Course I Still Love You" located in the Pacific Ocean for later retrieval.
"Falcon 9 launches 52 Starlink satellites to orbit, completing this first stage booster’s 14th launch and landing," the Hawthorne-based space agency Tweeted.
The batch of satellites will join up with Starlink's megaconstellation that provides broadband internet services to more than 1 million customers on Earth.
The reusable booster previously launched four other Starlink missions, Crew-1, Crew-2, SXM-8, CRS-23, IXPE, Transporter-4, Transporter-5, Globalstar FM15, and ISI EROS C-3, according to the agency.
Vandenberg's launch team also celebrated the moment via social media shortly after mission complete.
"Congratulations to #TeamV and SpaceX on this evening’s Falcon 9 launch of 52 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 4 East at Vandenberg Space Force Base!"
Tuesday's mission marks the 196th overall landing of an orbital class rocket including Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy missions.