SpaceX is targeting Friday for a Falcon 9 launch that will carry 46 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit from Vandenberg's Space Launch Complex-4.
The instantaneous launch window is set for 2:40 p.m. Friday with a backup launch opportunity set for 10:40 p.m. Saturday, SpaceX announced.
The two-stage Falcon 9 rocket will blast off with its batch of satellites that will join SpaceX's growing constellation which provides broadband internet service to customers worldwide.
The reusable first-stage booster is expected to separate from the rocket, reenter Earth's atmosphere and land on the "Of Course I Still Love You," an autonomous spaceport droneship stationed in the Pacific Ocean.
A live webcast of the mission will begin approximately 5 minutes prior to liftoff at www.spacex.com.