A screen capture from NASA's stream of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch from Space Launch Complex 4-East at Vandenberg Space Force Base shows the first stage booster returning to a picture-perfect landing next to the launch pad minutes after liftoff in November 2020.

 Contributed, NASA

SpaceX is targeting Friday for a Falcon 9 launch that will carry 46 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit from Vandenberg's Space Launch Complex-4.

The instantaneous launch window is set for 2:40 p.m. Friday with a backup launch opportunity set for 10:40 p.m. Saturday, SpaceX announced.

The two-stage Falcon 9 rocket will blast off with its batch of satellites that will join SpaceX's growing constellation which provides broadband internet service to customers worldwide. 

The reusable first-stage booster is expected to separate from the rocket, reenter Earth's atmosphere and land on the "Of Course I Still Love You," an autonomous spaceport droneship stationed in the Pacific Ocean.

A live webcast of the mission will begin approximately 5 minutes prior to liftoff at www.spacex.com.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

