062223 Starlink launch.png

A Falcon 9 rocket takes off from Space Launch Complex 4 East at Vandenberg Space Force Base Thursday at 12:19 a.m. to carry 47 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit.

 Contributed, SpaceX

A mission to launch 47 Starlink internet satellites to low-Earth orbit was successfully conducted Thursday morning from Vandenberg Space Force Base. 

SpaceX's two-stage Falcon 9 vehicle blasted off from Space Launch Complex 4 East at 12:19 a.m. into dark morning skies, marking the space agency's 12th launch from the West Coast and No. 42 overall in 2023.

After stage separation, the first-stage booster as designed successfully landed on the "Of Course I Still Love You" autonomous droneship stationed in the Pacific Ocean. 

The same booster also launched Space Development Agency’s Tranche 0 and two other Starlink missions, according to SpaceX.

The batch of 47 satellites that were successfully deployed an hour post-launch will join others in the Starlink megaconstellation that provide broadband internet services to more than 1 million customers in approximately 53 countries.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

0
0
0
0
0