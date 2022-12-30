SpaceX completed its 61st and final mission of 2022 from Vandenberg Space Force Base Thursday at 11:17 p.m. with the launch of a Falcon 9 rocket that delivered Israeli spy satellite payload EROS C-3, to low-Earth orbit.

The mission nearly doubles SpaceX's record of 31 launches conducted in 2021, according to agency officials.

Windows rattled at nearby residences as the rocket blasted off from Space Launch Complex 4-E into the cold, foggy night sky.

Just eight minutes later, residents were again jolted as the rocket's first-stage booster returned to Earth's atmosphere as designed, producing a loud "boom" before touching back down at Landing Zone 4 at Vandenberg.

The high-tech Earth-imaging satellite, built by Israeli remote sensing company Israel Aerospace Industries for ImageSat International, was successfully deployed and delivered into a sun-synchronous orbit, SpaceX later confirmed.

EROS C-3 is designed with a seven-year lifespan to travel across polar regions, collecting high-resolution imagery from around the globe to be used for military intelligence gathering, among other purposes.

According to reports, the satellite is similar to the OPTSAT-3000, an Earth observation and reconnaissance instrument built for the Italian Defense Ministry and launched in August 2017.