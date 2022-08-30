A fourth Starlink polar launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base's Space Launch Complex 4 East is scheduled for liftoff at 10:40 p.m. today, with a backup window set for 10:40 p.m. Wednesday.

SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket will carry a batch of 46 Starlink satellites into orbit to join up with the company's space-based broadband internet system.

The constellation of internet satellites provide service to more than 400,000 customers in almost 40 countries.

The rocket's second-stage booster will deploy the satellites several minutes into the mission while the first stage vehicle is designed to return to Earth and land on the "Of Course I Still Love You" autonomous droneship stationed in the Pacific Ocean.

The first-stage booster supporting the mission previously launched Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich, DART and four Starlink missions, SpaceX reported.

A live webcast of the mission will begin approximately 5 minutes prior to liftoff at www.spacex.com.