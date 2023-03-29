This launch report is current as of 6:15 p.m. Wednesday. Mission updates are available at spacex.com
A sonic boom advisory has been issued by SpaceX for Thursday morning when a Falcon 9 rocket is targeted for launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base, carrying the Space Development Agency’s Tranche 0 mission to low-Earth orbit.
SpaceX's two-stage Falcon 9 rocket is set to blast off at 7:29 a.m. from Landing Zone 4 (LZ-4) at Vandenberg, with the possibility that area residents in Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, and Ventura counties may hear one or more sonic booms during the landing of the first stage booster, approximately eight minutes after liftoff.
Officials noted that the volume of booms heard by residents will depend on weather and other conditions.
As of Wednesday afternoon, officials report the weather to be 60% favorable for launch Thursday. And if needed, a backup opportunity is available for Friday, March 31 at the same time.
The space vehicles to be launched will serve as part of Space Development Agency’s (SDA) Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture, a tactical low-Earth orbiting network designed to communicate missile warnings, position, navigation, and timing data.
A once independent defense agency, the SDA was reorganized by the Defense Department in 2019 and made part of the U.S. Space Force.
The live launch webcast begins approximately 15 minutes prior to liftoff at spacex.com/launches.