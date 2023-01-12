This launch report is current as of 11:10 Thursday. Mission updates are available via Twitter @SpaceX
SpaceX is now targeting Sunday, Jan. 15 for its launch of a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base, marking a fourth delay for liftoff due to unfavorable weather conditions and now for "constellation optimization," the aerospace agency announced Wednesday night.
The instantaneous launch opportunity now is set for 8:18 a.m. Sunday.
The Starlink mission was initially scheduled for Monday night and was pushed to Tuesday due to weather before a third and fourth announcement to delay Wednesday.
SpaceX will launch the Falcon 9 rocket from Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E) at Vandenberg to carry a batch of 51 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit.
Following stage separation of the reusable two-stage booster, Falcon 9’s first stage will return to Earth and land on the "Of Course I Still Love You" autonomous droneship stationed in the Pacific Ocean.
A less audible sonic boom will heard by area residents compared to the last two Falcon 9 missions that lifted off from Vandenberg in December that were characterized by first-stage boosters touching back down at Landing Zone 4 on base.
The Starlink payload to be deployed will join a growing constellation of space-based broadband internet satellites that provide service to more than 1 million customers in approximately 45 countries, according to reports.
Live launch coverage begins approximately five minutes prior to liftoff via spacex.com.