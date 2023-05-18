UPDATE: 5/19/2023: The SpaceX launch scheduled for 6:19 a.m. Friday morning from Vandenberg Space Force Base has been delayed. According to a message on the SpaceX twitter account, there is no updated launch lime at this time.

SpaceX is reportedly targeting Friday for a Falcon 9/ Block 5 launch of an Iridium-9 and OneWeb 19 private rideshare mission from Vandenberg Space Force Base where 21 satellites will be sent to low-Earth orbit.

According to a message posted to the SpaceX twitter account, the launch is scheduled for 6:19 a.m. on May 19 from Space Launch Complex 4E.

The payload consists of five satellites that will join the Iridium NEXT constellation and 16 satellites belonging to OneWeb, a communications company nearing completion of architecting a high-speed broadband internet constellation.

According to reports, the Iridium satellite constellation provides L band voice and data information coverage to satellite phones, satellite messenger communication devices and integrated transceivers, as well as two-way satellite messaging service to supported Android smartphones, over the entire surface of Earth.

As of January, OneWeb has reportedly launched 544 satellites, with 542 being functional. The constellation was initially planned for completion by the end of March.

Following stage separation, Falcon 9’s first stage booster will attempt to land on the "Of Course I Still Love You" droneship stationed in the Pacific Ocean, for later retrieval.

Falcon 9 Block 5 vehicle has maintained 166 successful missions and zero failed.