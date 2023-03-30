UPDATE: According to information posted on the SpaceX website on Friday, March 31, the agency is now targeting April 1 as a potential launch date for a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base.
Thursday's anticipated Falcon 9 launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base was reset to 7:29 a.m. Friday after the rocket's engine controller triggered an automatic abort command, stopping the countdown clock at 00:03 before liftoff.
The engine controller typically commands engine ignition sequence to start three seconds before liftoff, according to generic SpaceX countdown sequence data.
SpaceX provided a status update via Twitter confirming that both "vehicle and payload are in good health" and "teams are resetting for a launch attempt tomorrow."
The two-stage Falcon 9 rocket — still on the pad — is anticipated to carry Space Development Agency's (SDA) Tranche 0 mission to low-Earth orbit, a payload consisting of 10 military satellites.
The payload is part of the U.S. Space Force's Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture program, a tactical low-Earth orbiting network of satellites designed to communicate missile warnings, position, navigation, and timing data.
This will be the SDA’s first dedicated launch, according to reports.
Following stage separation, approximately eight minutes after liftoff, the vehicle's first-stage booster will touch down on Landing Zone 4 at Vandenberg, resulting in one or more sonic booms audible to area residents in Santa Barbara County, and possibly as far away as San Luis Obispo and Ventura counties.
As part of a sonic boom advisory issued by SpaceX ahead of the scheduled launch, officials noted the volume of booms heard by residents will depend on weather and other conditions.
The Weather Channel as of Thursday afternoon, is reporting a 9% chance of rain on Friday with 11 mph NNW winds.
The first stage booster supporting the mission previously launched one Starlink mission.
The live launch webcast begins approximately 15 minutes prior to liftoff at spacex.com/launches.