SpaceX has called off its Falcon 9 mission scheduled for liftoff from Vandenberg Space Force Base Friday evening in order to further review data collected from a static fire test conducted Thursday morning, the aerospace company announced.
A new target date will be announced once confirmed, agency officials said, when the 1,207,920-pound vehicle is cleared to send a payload of 52 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit.
The two-stage rocket is designed to separate into two parts, with the first stage booster returning back to Earth's atmosphere to make a vertical landing on the "Of Course I Still Love You" droneship stationed in the Pacific Ocean.
SpaceX noted that the first-stage booster being used previously launched Crew-1, Crew-2, SXM-8, CRS-23, IXPE, Transporter-4, Transporter-5, Globalstar FM15, and two other Starlink missions.
Determining mission success, the second stage vehicle will continue on its intended trajectory, carrying its batch of Starlink satellites to join a growing constellation of space-based broadband internet satellites in low-Earth orbit.
The proprietary satellites provide service to more than 1 million customers in almost 40 countries, according to reports.
A live webcast of the mission will begin approximately five minutes prior to liftoff at www.spacex.com.