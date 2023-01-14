This launch report is current as of 9:15 p.m. Friday. Mission updates are available via Twitter @SpaceX
SpaceX for a fifth time is standing down on a scheduled Falcon 9 launch from Space Launch Complex 4 East Vandenberg Space Force Base and now targeting no earlier than Wednesday, Jan. 18 for liftoff.
A specific date or instantaneous launch window were not provided at the time of this report.
The aerospace agency on Friday announced the decision to delay for a fifth time due to "unfavorable recovery weather conditions" with anticipated 15-foot-plus waves in the Pacific Ocean and high winds.
Santa Barbara County was preparing for another set of storm systems over the weekend that is expected to bring 1 to 2.5 inches of rainfall in the lowlands, moderate winds, high surf, and minor coastal flooding, according to the National Weather Service.
Recovery of SpaceX's Falcon 9 first-stage booster — which is designed to separate from the rocket and return to Earth and land on the "Of Course I Still Love You" autonomous droneship stationed in the Pacific Ocean for retrieval and reuse — is fundamental to the mission.
The rocket's second stage is purposed to carry a batch of 51 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit to join a growing constellation of space-based broadband internet satellites that provide service to more than 1 million customers in approximately 45 countries.
The Starlink mission was initially scheduled for Monday, Jan. 9 and was pushed to Tuesday due to weather before a third and fourth announcement to delay was issued by SpaceX, more recently on Thursday to attain "constellation optimization," they cited.