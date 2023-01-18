This launch report is current as of 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Mission updates are available via Twitter @SpaceX
The anticipated launch of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base is scheduled for liftoff Thursday morning at 7:09 a.m. from Space Launch Complex 4 East, the agency announced.
The Falcon 9 mission, which was initially scheduled to go Jan. 9 and was scrubbed five different times last week due to unfavorable weather conditions in the area, will deploy 51 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit to join a growing constellation of space-based broadband internet satellites that provide service to more than 1 million customers in approximately 45 countries.
Following stage separation of the reusable two-stage rocket, Falcon 9’s first stage booster will return to Earth and land on the "Of Course I Still Love You" autonomous droneship stationed in the Pacific Ocean.
A backup instantaneous launch window also is available on Friday, Jan. 20 at 7:09 a.m.
Live launch coverage begins approximately five minutes prior to liftoff at spacex.com.