SpaceX is targeting Friday afternoon for a Falcon 9 launch from Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E) at Vandenberg Space Force Base to send a batch of Starlink internet satellites to low-Earth orbit, according to early reports.
The launch window is cleared for 12:02 to 2:47 p.m. on July 7, with consecutive backup windows set aside for July 9-12 within the same originating timeframe.
Following stage separation, the first stage is anticipated to land on the "Of Course I Still Love You" autonomous droneship stationed in the Pacific Ocean, for later retrieval.
Satellites to be deployed will join over 3,000 others in the Starlink megaconstellation that provide broadband internet services to more than 1 million customers in approximately 53 countries.
A live launch webcast will begin approximately 5 minutes prior to liftoff at spacex.com/launches.