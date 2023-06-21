121821 SpaceX Starlink 3

SpaceX is targeting Thursday morning for a Falcon 9 launch from Vandenberg. In this file photo, the Starlink 4-4 mission successfully launches from Vandenberg Space Force Base in December 2021. 

 Contributed, Vandenberg Space Force Base

SpaceX is targeting Thursday at 12:19 a.m. for a Falcon 9 launch from Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E) at Vandenberg Space Force Base to send 47 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit, the space agency announced Wednesday.

The satellites will join others in the Starlink megaconstellation that provide broadband internet services to more than 1 million customers in approximately 53 countries.

Following stage separation, the first stage will land on the Of Course I Still Love You autonomous droneship stationed in the Pacific Ocean, for later retrieval.

The first stage booster supporting this mission previously launched Space Development Agency’s Tranche 0 and two other Starlink missions, according to SpaceX.

If necessary, a backup opportunity is set aside for the same time on Friday, June 23.

A live launch webcast will begin approximately 5 minutes prior to liftoff at spacex.com/launches.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

