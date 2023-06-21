SpaceX is targeting Thursday at 12:19 a.m. for a Falcon 9 launch from Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E) at Vandenberg Space Force Base to send 47 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit, the space agency announced Wednesday.
The satellites will join others in the Starlink megaconstellation that provide broadband internet services to more than 1 million customers in approximately 53 countries.
Following stage separation, the first stage will land on the Of Course I Still Love You autonomous droneship stationed in the Pacific Ocean, for later retrieval.
The first stage booster supporting this mission previously launched Space Development Agency’s Tranche 0 and two other Starlink missions, according to SpaceX.
If necessary, a backup opportunity is set aside for the same time on Friday, June 23.
A live launch webcast will begin approximately 5 minutes prior to liftoff at spacex.com/launches.
In the next few days, satellite operators will make initial contact with the deployed satellites ensuring nominal functionality ...
