SpaceX is targeting tonight at 8:57 p.m. for a Falcon 9 launch of 15 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 4 East at Vandenberg Space Force Base.
If needed, additional launch opportunities are available tonight at 10:38 and 11:28 p.m., as well as on Tuesday, Aug. 8, from 8:32 until 11:54 p.m.
The mission is the fifth flight for the first stage booster, which previously launched SDA-0A and three Starlink missions, according to SpaceX.
Following stage separation, the first stage is anticipated to land on the "Of Course I Still Love You" autonomous droneship stationed in the Pacific Ocean, for later retrieval.
Satellites to be deployed will join over 3,000 others in the Starlink megaconstellation that provide broadband internet services to more than 1 million customers in approximately 53 countries.
A live launch webcast will begin approximately 5 minutes prior to liftoff at spacex.com/launches.