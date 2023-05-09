042723 SpaceX launch 2.png

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket soars through the air Thursday morning from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

 Courtesy of SpaceX

An afternoon launch of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Space Launch Complex 4 East at Vandenberg Space Force Base is scheduled for liftoff Wednesday at 1:09 p.m., the space agency announced Tuesday.

The mission is to send a batch of 51 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit to join approximately 3,500 others in the Starlink megaconstellation that provides broadband internet services from space to more than 1 million customers in approximately 53 countries.

Following stage separation, Falcon 9’s first stage will land on the "Of Course I Still Love You" droneship stationed in the Pacific Ocean, for later retrieval.

The first stage booster supporting the mission previously launched Space Development Agency’s Tranche 0 and one Starlink mission. mission will begin about five minutes prior to liftoff.

If necessary, a backup opportunity is set aside for Thursday, May 11 at 12:55 p.m.

A live launch webcast will begin approximately 5 minutes prior to liftoff at spacex.com/launches.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

