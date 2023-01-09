This launch report is current as of 4:11 p.m. Monday. Mission updates are available via Twitter @SpaceX

SpaceX is targeting tonight at 8:15 p.m. for a Falcon 9 launch of 51 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E) at Vandenberg Space Force Base, the aerospace company announced Monday afternoon via Twitter.

Due to current weather conditions that are reportedly 30% favorable for liftoff as of noon, agency officials confirmed that an instantaneous launch window also is available as a backup opportunity for Tuesday at 8:02 p.m.

Following stage separation of the reusable two-stage booster, Falcon 9’s first stage will return to Earth and land on the "Of Course I Still Love You" autonomous droneship stationed in the Pacific Ocean.

A less audible sonic boom will heard by area residents compared to the last two Falcon 9 missions that lifted off from Vandenberg in December that were characterized by first-stage boosters touching back down at Landing Zone 4 on base.

The Starlink payload to be deployed will join a growing constellation of space-based broadband internet satellites that provide service to more than 1 million customers in approximately 45 countries, according to reports.

Live launch coverage begins approximately five minutes prior to liftoff via spacex.com.