SpaceX's Falcon 9 Transporter-8 mission lifted off Monday at 2:35 p.m. from Space Launch Complex-4 East at Vandenberg Space Force Base, successfully deploying three Department of Defense Research and Development satellites to low-Earth orbit 90 minutes after orbital insertion, Space Systems Command (SSC) confirmed in an official statement Monday.
In the next few days, satellite operators will make initial contact with the deployed satellites ensuring nominal functionality, officials said.
“Proving these new technologies in the space environment is a vital step for future deployment in operational Space Force systems," said Lt. Col. Jonathan Shea, SSC’s director of the DoD Space Test Program. "This 306th mission continues the Space Test Program’s 56-year history of providing access to space and testing these experiments ...”
SSC's Domain Awareness & Combat Power, in partnership with Spaceflight, led the Space Test Program (STP)-CR230 mission as part of an effort to construct both ground- and space-based infrastructure and systems that identify threats to national, allied, and commercial space systems.
The satellites were built for the U.S. Space Force by Blue Canyon Technologies that include two Modular Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (MISR) CubeSats and an XVI military communications spacecraft.
"We are proud of our continued partnership with the Air Force Research laboratory and the Department of Defense and commend them on achieving this milestone," Shea said.