Locals may hear a series of sonic booms this afternoon that vary in volume depending on weather and other variables as a result of a Falcon 9 rocket booster making a return landing at Landing Zone (LZ)-4 at Vandenberg Space Force Base.

The landing zone is located near its SLC-4E launch pad and the booster is set to return approximately eight minutes after liftoff.

The 57-minute launch window for the SpaceX Transporter-8 mission opens at 2:19 p.m., with a backup opportunity set aside for Tuesday, June 13 with the same window, according to SpaceX.

The Space Test Program (STP)-CR2301 mission to be launched by Space Systems Command's Space Domain Awareness & Combat Power is conducted in partnership with the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) and the Department of Defense (DoD).

The Transporter's purpose is to deliver three experimental satellites to low-Earth orbit: two Modular Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (MISR) CubeSats and an XVI military communications spacecraft, according to Space Systems Command.

The MISR CubeSats demonstrate two-way communications with ground devices as well as experiment with novel methods for the DoD to tactically leverage small satellite capabilities. And the XVI CubeSat will test the capacity of the Link-16 network to communicate to space.

Transporter-8 is SpaceX’s eighth dedicated smallsat rideshare mission carrying a total of 72 payloads aboard the flight, including MicroSats, a re-entry capsule, and orbital transfer vehicles carrying spacecraft to be deployed at a later time, command officials said.

The first stage reusable booster, which will re-enter Earth's atmosphere and land back at Vandenberg, previously launched NROL-87, NROL-85, SARah-1, SWOT, and four Starlink missions.

Live coverage of the launch and landing will broadcast approximately 15 minutes prior to liftoff at www.spacex.com.

Vandenberg's Space Launch Delta 30 celebrates 2nd birthday Members of Team Vandenberg gathered at the Pacific Coast Club today to celebrate Space Launch Delta 30's 2nd birthday!

SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch from Vandenberg SFB rattles windows Tuesday night Windows rattled on the Central Coast Tuesday night when a 230-foot SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket blasted off from Space Launch Complex 4 East at Vandenberg Space Force Base streaming through inky skies at 11:02 p.m. ...