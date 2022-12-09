Scientists around the world soon will have access to high-definition views of most of Earth's surface water, finer details of its topography, and data that show how inland waters and oceans change over time.

The long-awaited launch of NASA's Surface Water and Ocean Topography (SWOT) satellite from Vandenberg Space Force Base is scheduled for liftoff at 3:46 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, from Space Launch Complex 4-East, the space agency reported Wednesday.

The SUV-sized instrument will be carried into orbit via a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, a two-stage vehicle whose reusable booster is designed to return back to Earth's atmosphere for reuse in future missions.

Once in orbit, the state-of-the-art satellite instrument is expected to deliver 10 times the resolution of current technologies and help scientists to keep a global inventory of Earth's water resources — where the water is, where it’s coming from, and where it’s going, according to agency reports.

Data collected via never-before-seen views, officials say, will over time benefit people on Earth by offering more accurate flood forecasts and models used to monitor droughts and improve predictions for sea level rise. The data will also benefit industries such as the agricultural sector, biodiversity and health — preventing the propagation of water-borne diseases — and shipping, by providing measurements of water levels along rivers traveled.

Data beamed back will further provide insight into tides, currents, and storm surges in the ocean, help mange water-sharing issues between neighboring states around the globe, as well as offer information about major reservoirs, rivers and catchment areas to organizations involved in the distribution of freshwater for agricultural, urban and industrial use.

The mission, which will be managed by NASA's Launch Services Program at Kennedy Space Center in Florida, is a collaborative effort by NASA and the French space agency Centre National d’Études Spatiales (CNES), with contributions from the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) and the UK Space Agency.

Live launch coverage begins at 3 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 15 via NASA Television at www.nasa.gov/nasalive

