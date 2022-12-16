NASA and SpaceX officials confirmed Friday morning that SWOT has successfully made contact with ground stations on Earth after its successful launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base Friday at 3:46 a.m.

Several minutes after SpaceX's Falcon 9 vehicle lifted off from Space Launch Complex 4-E into the dark skies carrying to orbit the SUV-sized Surface Water and Ocean Topography (SWOT) satellite, the agency posted to Twitter, "Deployment of SWOT confirmed."

On Earth, residents in surrounding areas were greeted in the early hours of the morning by a sudden bang as SpaceX's first stage reusable booster re-entered Earth's atmosphere eight minutes post-launch and landed on an autonomous droneship stationed in the Pacific Ocean.

Col. Robert Long, Space Launch Delta 30 commander and launch decision authority, said the joint mission "has given Team Vandenberg another opportunity to provide support for an important payload that will provide high-resolution elevation measurements and allow NASA to almost completely observe the world’s ocean and freshwater bodies."

"Our outstanding Airmen and Guardian professionals continue to showcase flawless execution and teamwork alongside NASA and SpaceX conducting safe launch and range operations to ensure a successful mission,” Long said.

The joint international mission is led by NASA and the French space agency Centre National d’Études Spatiales (CNES) to conduct the first global survey of Earth’s surface water. Contributions to the mission include the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) and UK Space Agency.

According to preliminary feedback delivered to NASA, the state-of-the-art satellite instrument currently is providing teams with early data on the spacecraft’s health. It is expected to deliver 10 times the resolution of current technologies and over time help scientists gather data that provides a greater understanding of the ocean’s role in climate change and improve the data humanity relies upon for fresh water management.

The mission marked SpaceX's sixth launch and landing of the Falcon 9 first stage booster which previously launched NROL-87, NROL-85, SARah-1, and two Starlink missions.

