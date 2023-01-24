During her visit to Vandenberg Space Force Base Dec. 2, Under Secretary of the Air Force, Gina Ortiz Jones, met and congratulated Tech. Sgt. Aly Angarita, one of 19 Airmen selected for Fiscal Year 2023’s Senior Enlisted Commissioning Program-Officer Training School. The SLECP-O allows senior Air Force leaders to directly select outstanding enlisted Airmen for commissioning through OTS. Angarita, the executive assistant to the Space Launch Delta 30 Senior Enlisted Airman, departs in March for OTS at Maxwell Air Force Base, Ala.