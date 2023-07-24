U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Debrincia Scarborough, 533rd Training Squadron commander support staff, U.S. Space Force Sgt. Kendra Walker, 18th Space Defense Squadron crew chief, and U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Latrice Harris, 30th Logistical Readiness Squadron superintendent, pose for a photo on Vandenberg Space Force Base June 29. The three Vandenberg Space Force Base service members applied their training in Tactical Combat Casualty Care to aid a man attempting to take his own life in Santa Maria.