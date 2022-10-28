SpaceX successfully launched 53 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 4E (SLC-4E) at Vandenberg Space Force Base Thursday evening, marking the seventh such mission from the Central Coast this year.

SpaceX's two-stage Falcon 9 rocket separated two minutes and 46 seconds into launch, with the first vehicle returning to Earth more than eight minutes in and landing on the "Of Course I Still Love You" autonomous droneship stationed in the Pacific Ocean.

The launch and landing for the Falcon 9 first-stage reusable booster represented its eighth overall mission, having previously launched Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich, DART, and now six Starlink missions.

The rocket's second stage deployed a payload of 53 satellites that will join a growing constellation of broadband internet satellites in low-Earth orbit which provide service to 1 million Starlink customers in 49 markets across the globe.

An eighth mission is scheduled to launch 51 Starlink satellites from Vandenberg sometime in November, according to reports.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

