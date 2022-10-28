SpaceX successfully launched 53 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 4E (SLC-4E) at Vandenberg Space Force Base Thursday evening, marking the seventh such mission from the Central Coast this year.
SpaceX's two-stage Falcon 9 rocket separated two minutes and 46 seconds into launch, with the first vehicle returning to Earth more than eight minutes in and landing on the "Of Course I Still Love You" autonomous droneship stationed in the Pacific Ocean.
The launch and landing for the Falcon 9 first-stage reusable booster represented its eighth overall mission, having previously launched Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich, DART, and now six Starlink missions.
The rocket's second stage deployed a payload of 53 satellites that will join a growing constellation of broadband internet satellites in low-Earth orbit which provide service to 1 million Starlink customers in 49 markets across the globe.
An eighth mission is scheduled to launch 51 Starlink satellites from Vandenberg sometime in November, according to reports.