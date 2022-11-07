The launch of a United Launch Alliance Atlas V 401 rocket from Space Launch Complex-3 at Vandenberg Space Force Base that was delayed on Oct. 29 due to a necessary battery replacement on board the Centaur upper stage of the launch vehicle, is now scheduled for liftoff Thursday, Nov. 10 at 1:25 a.m. pending range availability, ULA launch officials announced.

The Atlas vehicle will carry a civilian polar-orbiting weather satellite, the Joint Polar Satellite System (JPSS-2), for NASA and NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration).

The JPSS-2 satellite is destined to join a constellation of satellites that beam back images of the entire globe twice daily that feed forecasting models which offer insight into weather events including rainfall, snow, hurricanes, and environmental hazards such as forest fires and volcanic activity, according to NASA officials.

A secondary mission to be simultaneously conducted by NASA and ULA is the flight test demonstration of Low-Earth Orbit Flight Test of an Inflatable Decelerator (LOFTID).

LOFTID is an inflatable heat shield technology designed for atmospheric entry and re-entry, which ULA officials say could one day help land humans on Mars and play an integral part in the agency's reusability plan to recover the main engines of a future Vulcan rocket.

NASA and NOAA announce delay of JPSS-2, LOFTID launch from Vandenberg NASA and United Launch Alliance announced a delay for the JPSS-2 and LOFTID launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base initially set for Tuesday morning, and now are targeting no earlier than Wednesday, Nov. 9, for liftoff.