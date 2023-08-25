In this August 2015 file photo, a re-entry vehicle launched from a Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile from Vandenberg Air Force Base lands in the Marshall Islands. VSFB is scheduled to host another test launch of an unarmed Minuteman III missile on Sept. 5 from 11:47 p.m. to Sept. 6 at 5:47 a.m. from north Vandenberg Space Force Base.