An operational test launch of an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile is scheduled for Sept. 5 from 11:47 p.m. to Sept. 6 at 5:47 a.m. from north Vandenberg Space Force Base.
Consistent with previous test launches, the ICBM test launch is being conducted by Air Force Global Strike Command and was scheduled years in advance to demonstrate the readiness of U.S. nuclear forces and provide confidence in the lethality and effectiveness of the nation’s nuclear deterrent.
According to agency officials, the routine tests validate and verify the effectiveness, readiness and accuracy of the weapon system.
The last test launch was conducted from Vandenberg on Feb. 9.
In accordance with standard procedures, the United States has transmitted a prelaunch notification, pursuant to the Hague Code of Conduct, and notified the Russian government in advance, pursuant to existing bi-lateral obligations, officials reported.
Data collected from this and similar test launches are used by the wider ICBM community, consisting of the Department of Defense, the Department of Energy, and U.S. Strategic Command.