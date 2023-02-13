Thursday's test launch of an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile from Vandenberg Space Force Base successfully showcased the readiness of the U.S. nuclear force's safe, effective deterrent system, and was not the result of current world events, according to Air Force Global Strike Command.

The routine test launch lifted off from Vandenberg at 11:01 p.m. Thursday, and the ICBM's reentry vehicle traveled approximately 4,200 miles to a test range at Kwajalein Atoll in the Marshall Islands, verifying the accuracy and reliability of the ICBM weapon system, Global Strike Command confirmed.

Similar test launches have occurred over 300 times before and are scheduled years in advance, the agency said.

"This test launch is a culmination of months of preparation and collaboration across multiple Air Forces agencies,” said Maj. Martin Escarzaga, task force commander. “The Airmen who perform this mission of strategic deterrence are the best our nation has to offer. They work 365 days a year to maintain, support, operate, and secure this vital component of our nuclear triad."

Data collected from this and similar test launches are used by the wider ICBM community, consisting of the Department of Defense, the Department of Energy, and U.S. Strategic Command.

According to Col. Christopher Cruise, 377th Test and Evaluation Group commander, the mission showcased "the redundancy and reliability of our strategic deterrence systems while sending a visible message of assurance to allies."

"This multilateral team reflects the precision and professionalism of our command, and our joint partners," he said.

Global Strike Command missile bases have crew members standing alert 24 hours a day, year-round, overseeing the nation’s ICBM alert force.

“A test launch displays the heart of our deterrence mission on the world’s stage, assuring our nation and its allies that our weapons are capable and our Airmen are ready and willing to defend peace across the globe at a moment's notice,” said Gen. Thomas A. Bussiere, Air Force Global Strike Command commander.

