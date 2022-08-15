An operational test launch of an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile is set for 12:01 to 6:01 a.m. Tuesday from north Vandenberg Space Force Base.

The test launch was scheduled years in advance, according to Global Strike Command, and is intended to validate U.S. the readiness of U.S. nuclear forces and verify the effectiveness, readiness and accuracy of the weapon system.

Two separate plans for a test launch from Vandenberg were postponed on March 2 and, more recently, the week of Aug. 4.

The last postponement came in the wake of an estimated 11 ballistic missiles launched by the People's Republic of China toward Taiwan after U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan on Aug. 3.

The decision to delay Aug. 4 was to reduce the risk of miscalculation and misperception and demonstrate responsible behavior by a nuclear power, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said during a White House press conference Aug. 4.

In advance of Tuesday's test, the United States has transmitted a prelaunch notification pursuant to the Hague Code of Conduct, and notified the Russian government pursuant to New START obligations, officials said.

The Hague Code of Conduct is defined as a voluntary, legally nonbinding, international confidence-building and transparency measure that seeks to prevent the proliferation of ballistic missiles that are capable of delivering weapons of mass destruction.

The number of signatories, including the U.S., has increased from 93 to 143 since its establishment in November 2002 in The Hague, Netherlands.

