SpaceX is targeting today at 4:48 p.m. for a Falcon 9 launch of 52 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 4E (SLC-4E) at Vandenberg Space Force Base.

The launch was initially scheduled to go Monday but was scrubbed and reset for an instantaneous backup opportunity on Tuesday "to allow more time for pre-launch checkouts," the aerospace company announced via Twitter an hour before blastoff.

The two-stage reusable rocket will carry a batch of Starlink satellites into orbit to join up with a growing constellation of space-based broadband internet satellites that provide service to more than 400,000 customers in almost 40 countries.

The rocket's second-stage booster will deploy the satellites several minutes into the mission while the first stage vehicle is designed to return to Earth and land on the "Of Course I Still Love You" autonomous droneship stationed in the Pacific Ocean.

The first-stage booster supporting the mission previously launched NROL-87, NROL-85, SARah-1, and one Starlink mission, SpaceX reported.

A live webcast of the mission will begin approximately five minutes prior to liftoff at www.spacex.com.