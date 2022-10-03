SpaceX is targeting today at 4:48 p.m. for a Falcon 9 launch of 52 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 4E (SLC-4E) at Vandenberg Space Force Base.
The launch was initially scheduled to go Monday but was scrubbed and reset for an instantaneous backup opportunity on Tuesday "to allow more time for pre-launch checkouts," the aerospace company announced via Twitter an hour before blastoff.
The two-stage reusable rocket will carry a batch of Starlink satellites into orbit to join up with a growing constellation of space-based broadband internet satellites that provide service to more than 400,000 customers in almost 40 countries.
The rocket's second-stage booster will deploy the satellites several minutes into the mission while the first stage vehicle is designed to return to Earth and land on the "Of Course I Still Love You" autonomous droneship stationed in the Pacific Ocean.
The first-stage booster supporting the mission previously launched NROL-87, NROL-85, SARah-1, and one Starlink mission, SpaceX reported.
A live webcast of the mission will begin approximately five minutes prior to liftoff at www.spacex.com.
Vandenberg Space Force Base made history Saturday with the final United Launch Alliance Delta IV Heavy rocket launch from the West Coast, that prompted thousands of spectators in nearby Lompoc and across the Central Coast to look to the sky.
Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.