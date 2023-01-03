In keeping with their annual tradition, leadership from American Legion Vandenberg Post 125 and Sons of the American Legion Squadron 125 recently delivered holiday gift donations to military veterans at several Lompoc area care centers.
For at least the last eight years, these two units have gathered items such as clothing items, snacks, and toiletries to help provide comfort and holiday cheer to these residents.
On Dec. 18, Squadron Adjutant Don Ramirez took the lead, and along with his wife Adele, Post Commander Andy Wulfestieg, and Post Finance Officer Preston Staten, they dropped off 20 fleece blankets at the Lompoc Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Fountain Square, and also at the Comprehensive Care Center.
Anyone interested in participating in future donation drives can contact the Post at VandenbergPost125@gmail.com for more information.