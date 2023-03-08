Col. Rob Long, Space Launch Delta 30 commander, participated in a housing forum hosted by Congressman Salud Carbajal in Lompoc Feb. 15. The colonel represented the 2,600 service members and 1,500 civilian personnel who live and work at Vandenberg Space Force Base. One of Long’s top priorities is improving housing availability and affordability for both service members and civilian workforces working with Vandenberg Space Force Base.