The sun set on Space Launch Delta 30's military working horse program Tuesday during a retirement ceremony held at the Parade Field on Vandenberg Space Force Base, where horses Buck, Duke, Patton and Trooper were honored for their years of service.
The 26-year-old military working horse program was established in 1996 as part of the conservation law enforcement section within the 30th Security Forces Squadron. It tasked horses and their riders to patrol over 99,000 acres at Vandenberg — most of which is considered difficult to traverse on foot, making the horses a vital asset to the mission, according to base officials.
Officials noted that a small unmanned aerial system, or drone, will replace the four-legged defenders and continue to perform intelligence-gathering missions that all-terrain vehicles cannot.
While four steeds will officially hang up their tack and spurs and head to a good home in Bakersfield, working horse Dakota — a young mustang — will have a new mission to accomplish, officials said.
“We’re going to be transferring Dakota to the United States Marine Corps,” said Staff Sgt. Kyle Young, conservation patrolman. “Their mountain warfare school is going to utilize him to train members of the special operations community.”
Duke, who is 22, "is just getting to that point where he doesn’t have the stamina to effectively perform the mission," Young explained.
And Buck's retirement, Young said, is a medical necessity due to the horse's arthritis and a bone shard in his knee.
Col. Robert Long, who presided over the retirement ceremony Tuesday, recognized the herd of four that received their final medals, citations and retirement certificates before being unsaddled to close out their military career.
According to officials, the unit played a huge role in the community over the years, always present and posturing at events and parades and becoming beloved members of the installation.
The base acquired the unit from Howard Airbase in Panama during the downsizing and eventual closure of the installation in 1999.
U.S. Air Force Brigadier Gen. Roy W. Collins, director of Security Forces, praised the longtime program at Vandenberg.
“Vandenberg’s military working horse program is an important part of our Security Forces history,” Collins said. “These four-legged defenders and the defenders who rode them played a vital role in base defense and will forever hold a special place in our career field’s legacy.”