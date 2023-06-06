VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE — Members of Team Vandenberg gathered at the Pacific Coast Club today to celebrate Space Launch Delta 30's 2nd birthday!
United States Space Force Maj. Gen. Douglas A. Schiess, Combined Force Space Component Command (CFSCC) commander, United States Space Force Col. Robert Long, Space Launch Delta 30 commander, and United States Space Force Chief Master Sgt. Heath Jennings, Space Launch Delta 30 senior enlisted leader, performed the ceremonial cake-cutting for the event.
During his remarks, Col. Long expressed appreciation for the members of SLD 30 and reminded them about the crucial role they play in national security. He highlighted that the base conducted 19 launches in 2022, which were the most at the base in 26 years, and that this year over 30 launches are scheduled.