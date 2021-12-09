A mini-storm that snuck through Northern Santa Barbara County early Thursday morning dropped barely more than a trace of rain in most areas, although a few locations reported nearly a quarter of an inch.
But the light rain had virtually no effect on the county’s reservoirs.
As of 8 a.m. Thursday, storage dropped to 91,698 acre-feet in Cachuma Lake, or 47.4% of its 193 acre-feet of capacity, and 182 acre-feet, or 3.9% of capacity, at Gibraltar Reservoir, which feeds Cachuma Lake.
Twitchell Reservoir is the county’s largest with a capacity to hold 194,971 acre-feet, but it is essentially dry, holding too little to even measure.
An acre-foot is about 326,000 gallons, roughly the amount of water required to meet the annual needs of four to 10 people in most urban environments.
However, forecasters are calling for another storm to roll into the area Monday and stick around into Tuesday, bringing moderate to heavy rainfall and moderate to fresh gale-force winds.
Meteorologists said rainfall Monday and Tuesday could range from 2 to 4 inches in some areas, with higher amounts in the mountains.
Less than one-tenth of an inch of rain fell in most areas of the county by 2:30 p.m. Thursday as skies turned mostly blue.
However, Orcutt recorded 0.26 of an inch, Casmalia notched 0.24 of an inch, Sisquoc had 0.22 of an inch and Santa Maria and Guadalupe each reported 0.19 of an inch, according to real-time rainfall totals from the Santa Barbara County Public Works Department.
At Figueroa Mountain, the total was 0.20 of an inch, although usually inundated San Marcos Pass received only 0.05 of an inch and the total at Cachuma Lake was just 0.07 of an inch, while 0.12 of an inch fell on Twitchell Reservoir.
The gentle storm was the fifth to hit the Central Coast since the start of the water year Sept. 1, and the slightly lower rainfall totals reported as of 8 a.m.by the Public Works Department put total water-year-to-date totals at 1.71 inches in Santa Maria, 1.51 inches for Santa Ynez, 1.36 inches in Buellton and Sisquoc, 1.29 inches in Lompoc, 1.20 inches for Los Alamos and 0.57 of an inch for Cuyama.
Totals for the water year were 5.47 inches at San Marcos Pass, 2.86 at Gibraltar Reservoir, 2.36 inches at Figueroa Mountain and 1.82 inches at Cachuma Lake.
