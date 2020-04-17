Miniature foals will brighten your day amid pandemic

The Lompoc Federal Penitentiary has the highest number of cases among prisons nationwide with 67 inmates confirmed positive, according to data Tuesday from Santa Barbara County and the Bureau of Prisons.
After weeks of relying on a ventilator for oxygen, Melissa Meza is beginning to breathe on her own with the help of a special blood treatment, while her husband happily updates friends and strangers alike on her status using social media.
Staggered school start times. Class sizes cut in half. Social distancing in the hallways and cafeteria. These are a few of the possible scenarios for California schools that Gov. Gavin Newsom laid out as part of a roadmap for reopening the state amid the coronavirus.
A miniature foal grazes with his mother Friday at Quicksilver Ranch on Alamo Pintado Road near Los Olivos.