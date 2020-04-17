Miniature foals will brighten your day amid pandemic
A new group of miniature foals are out in the fields with their mothers at Quicksilver Ranch near Los Olivos, bringing joy to passersby. 

The little ones stand less than 2 feet high, while their parents are about 3 feet tall.

The foals spend most of their time nursing while their mothers graze, but occasionally sprint through the pasture. 

Visitors could park and watch from the side of Alamo Pintado Road.

