Nevada Rohwedder has done this before.

The 11-year-old (she’ll be 12 on June 6) sixth-grader at Alice Shaw Elementary is back for her second year as the Elks’ Miss Mini Rodeo.

“She’s known as Miss Personality,” said her mother Audrey, a kindergarten and first-grade teacher at Alice Shaw. “Being Miss Mini Rodeo has really made her so much more confident and outgoing.”

“I like reading and writing and art,” said Nevada. “I also do gymnastics – bars, balance beam, vault, and floor, and I love riding.”

“She comes from a rodeo-loving family. It’s our whole life – rodeo and horses,” said Audrey Rohwedder.

“I carried a flag at the Elks Rodeo for six years when I was a kid and I was the queen candidate representing Righetti High School. I had Nevada riding on the saddle with me when she was four months old.”

“I do ranch riding and also English riding,” said Nevada. “I love it. I do jumping and everything.

“I’ve been riding since before I could walk. Last year, I just rode in the kids’ tribute. This year, I get to ride in the opening ceremony. This year, I’m carrying a flag. I’m already practicing. I’m trying not to fall off. I almost dropped the flag once.”

“She loves it,” said her mother. “And she likes being both Miss Mini Rodeo and a flag girl – that way she can ride in the arena.”

“And I get to go to the rodeo every day and I’ll still be in the parade,” said Nevada.

In this year’s parade, she’ll join junior barrelman Chael Silva on a flatbed trailer float.

Her father, Anthony, is also big on the rodeo.

“Dad is a retired (PBR) bull rider,” said Nevada.

“He’s also a retired large equipment operator,” said Audrey Rohwedder. “Now he gets to be just a dad – but he’s not retired from that.”

Nevada also has an older brother Mason, 16, a junior at Orcutt Academy.

“He’s been a catcher on the baseball team since sixth grade,” said Audrey Rohwedder. “He’s more into dirt bikes than rodeo.”

“I’ll be doing everything at the rodeo,” said Nevada. “I was at the queen kickoff dinner. I’ll be at the meet-and-greet and all the rodeo performances. I help with the stick horse races, the coin dig, and the diamond giveaway but the best thing is helping with the Golden Circle of Champions.

“I’m excited to be a part of the Elks Rodeo again. I think everyone should go to the rodeo – it’s great – and don’t miss the parade. I want everyone to give me a big wave.”