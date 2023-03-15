The search for a man apparently missing in Santa Maria so far has only turned up an article of clothing identified as his, said Scott Safechuck, public information officer for Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Safechuck said the man, who has not been identified, reportedly entered the water in a catchment basin at North Blosser Road and Canal Street around midnight Wednesday but did not return.

County Fire’s water rescue team, its boat and utility vehicle assisted in the search of the water surface and embankment by Santa Maria Fire Department and Police Department, which is in charge of the investigation.

No one was available at the Police Department who could comment on the incident.

County Fire’s water rescue team was among the crews and equipment prepositioned at various locations around the county as Tuesday’s atmospheric river storm approached the Central Coast.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.

