Mobile COVID-19 testing unit begins second week in Santa Maria

Santa Barbara County's mobile COVID-19 testing unit is entering its second week at the Waller Park baseball field in Santa Maria, after moving from Lompoc on Feb. 15.

The mobile unit was introduced in January and is intended to move between various locations in the county, starting out in Santa Barbara before moving to Ryon Memorial Park in Lompoc and, now, Santa Maria.

Waller Park is located at 300 Goodwin Road. Free COVID-19 testing appointments at the site are available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Friday.

Appointment registration is available online at lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 888-634-1123, ext. 8. Those needing assistance to make an appointment can also call 211 and select option 8.

The mobile unit is now the third county-run COVID-19 testing site located in Santa Maria, along with the Santa Maria Health Care Center and the Santa Maria Fairpark.

Daily COVID-19 cases

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 186 new COVID-19 cases over the Feb. 20 to 21 weekend, followed by 49 cases on Monday.

COVID-19 cases confirmed in the county now total 31,567, with 450 cases still active and contagious, according to county public health data.

Four additional deaths from the illness also were reported between Friday and Monday, including two residents over the age of 70, one between the ages of 50 and 69, and one between the ages of 30 and 49, according to county data.