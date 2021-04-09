Mobile vaccination clinics to serve county's at-risk residents next week

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department will launch mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinics in vulnerable areas throughout the county starting April 15, public health officials said Friday.

The clinics were organized in collaboration with local agricultural employers, housing developments and churches in Santa Maria, Lompoc and Santa Barbara, and will not be open to the general public, according to Public Health Director Van Do-Reynoso.

Vulnerable residents targeted through the clinics will include communities of color and agricultural guest workers through the H-2A program, according to officials.

"We will be doing it until the end of July, and if needed, we can look at extending it. We are hoping that by the end of July, vulnerable populations within Santa Maria will have been fully vaccinated," Do-Reynoso said.

Three teams in Santa Maria from the Santa Maria Health Care Center and one team each in Lompoc and Santa Barbara will be running the mobile clinics, which officials expect will serve up to 200 residents per day.

Several clinics already have been scheduled, but officials did not say where they will take place.

For the general population, the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department is beginning a phased rollout of the state's third-party appointment scheduling system, MyTurn.

First-dose appointment clinics and appointments through various providers will become available over the coming days via the MyTurn website at myturn.ca.gov, officials said.