This rainy season (July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2023) has been wet. So far, the Santa Maria Public Airport/Capt. G Allan Hancock Field, has recorded 20.70 inches of rain; typically, the airport records 14.16 inches.
The highest amount of rain ever recorded during a rainfall season at this airport was 33.51 inches back in 1941. Lompoc, Vandenberg Space Force Base, has seen 23.23 inches of rain this season, or 158 percent of normal.
The record for that location is 32.66 inches from 1983.
Gentle to moderate (8 to 18 mph) northwesterly winds along the coastline will allow the marine layer with pockets of fog and mist to develop by Saturday afternoon into Sunday morning. High temperatures will reach the low-70s in the inland valleys (Santa Ynez), the mid-60s in the coastal valleys (Santa Maria and Lompoc), and the high-50s along the beaches.
A series of storms will move through the Pacific Northwest this coming work week. These low-pressure systems will produce a classic Central Coast spring weather pattern with areas of fog and mist during the night and morning, clearing during the afternoon as strong to gale-force (25 to 38 mph) northwesterly winds develop.
The northwesterly winds will increase moderate gale-force to fresh gale-force (32 to 46 mph with gusts to 50 mph) levels on Thursday, decreasing by Friday. Air temperatures will remain mild.
The long-range models indicate a slight chance of southerly winds and rain on April 28 and 29.
Santa Maria Temperatures
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
44/67 45/65 45/67 43/64 42/65 44/68 45/67 47/70
Santa Ynez Temperatures
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
40/70 42/72 45/72 41/67 41/68 42/71 43/73 44/74
Lompoc Temperatures
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
44/63 44/63 46/64 45/63 44/63 45/66 46/67 46/68
Seawater Temperatures
Keep your thickest wetsuits available; seawater temperatures will range between 50 and 52 degrees through Wednesday, decreasing to 48 to 51 degrees on Thursday into Friday due to increasing amounts of upwelling caused by the gale-force northwesterly winds along the coastline.
Surf Report
A 2- to 4-foot northwesterly (290-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 8- to 11-second period) is expected along our coastline from Saturday into Sunday morning.
Increasing northwesterly winds along the California coastline will generate 5- to 7-foot northwesterly (310-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 14-second period) on Sunday afternoon through Wednesday, increasing 9- to 11-feet (with a 5- to 12-second period) on Thursday. This northwesterly sea and swell will decrease to 5- to 7-feet by Friday.
This Date in Weather History (April 8):
1839 - The first of triple storms hit Massachusetts Bay. The storm produced whole gales, and more than 20 inches of snow in interior New England. There was great loss of life at Gloucester MA. (David Ludlum)
1988 - High pressure in the Pacific Northwest and low pressure in the southwestern U.S. combined to produced high winds from Utah to California.
Winds gusting to 70 mph in the San Francisco area left nearly 300,000 residents without electricity. Winds in Utah gusted to 105 mph at Centerville.(The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)