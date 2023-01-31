After the overwintering population of Western monarch butterflies in California nearly bottomed out at less than 2,000 individuals in 2020, the number bounced back in the Thanksgiving 2022 count, according to figures released Tuesday by the Xerces Society for Invertebrate Conservation.

In a press conference via Zoom, representatives of the Xerces Society said 335,479 butterflies were counted by more than 250 volunteers at 272 sites.

That’s up from the nearly 250,000 counted in 2021 but far from the more than 1.2 million tallied in 1997.

“We can all celebrate this tally,” said Emma Pelton, senior endangered species conservation biologist at the Xerces Society and the Western monarch lead. “A second year in a row of relatively good numbers gives us hope that there is still time to act to save the western migration.

“That said, we know we still have a long way to go to reach population recovery, and the storms that hit right afterwards mean we’ll start the spring with far, far less than this total,” Pelton added.

Isis Howard, endangered species conservation biologist for Western Monarch Community Science, said two years of rising numbers does not constitute a trend, although she hopes it’s the start of one.

Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties accounted for the most overwintering monarchs with a combined total of little more than 130,000 butterflies.

The largest count of 34,180 butterflies was found at a Santa Barbara County site owned by the Nature Conservancy and not accessible to the public. The second-largest population at 25,710 was found on a privately owned property, also not available to the public.

Pismo Beach Monarch Butterfly Grove, one of the most widely known overwintering sites and one that is open to the public, contained the third-largest population with 24,128 butterflies.

Xerces Society has blamed the recent decline in the Western monarch butterfly population largely on loss of habitat, pesticide use and climate change, all of which still pose a threat.

Howard said she didn’t believe COVID-19 had an effect on the extremely low 2020 count because volunteers surveyed 249 sites, more than in previous years.

“People were there with their binoculars,” she said. “The just didn’t see anything. … Something else was happening. We don’t think it was the lockdown.”

But reasons are less certain for the recent rise in population after three years of low numbers.

“That’s something that we would love to have the answer for,” Pelton said. “But there are a lot of pieces that we could point to that we have evidence about why those numbers are increasing, but I don’t think any of us truly know.

“And I think that’s normal and OK,” she continued. “We’re trying to find better ways to communicate that to the public around the fact that butterfly numbers, like so many insects, are really, really bouncy.”

Pelton said varying weather conditions at various locations across the wide migration area, the large number of butterfly generations involved, the unproven belief that eastern population butterflies may have returned from Mexico via the West Coast and habitat planting and restoration undertaken by the public all factor into the count and the resurgence.

She encouraged the public to keep planting habitat because that is certainly helping.

Pelton said while the drought might have impacts over the short term, it would not over the long term because monarchs don’t follow that pattern.

She said in the last seven years, the number of monarchs counted at Thanksgiving declined by 30% to 50% by the time of the New Year’s count

But the December and January storms could cause a larger reduction in the numbers. Although the monarchs were wiped out at some sites, others suffered little impact at all.

“Time will tell,” said Howard, who noted data is still coming in from the New Year’s count, and those numbers will be released later this month.

“[The monarchs] choose wintering sites on the coast because they get some protection [from storms],” she said. “They just got the full force of it [this year].”