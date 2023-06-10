So far this month, the average high temperature at the Santa Maria Airport was 65 degrees; typically, it is 71.3 degrees.
However, an El Niño condition has developed in the Equatorial Pacific and is forecast to strengthen through this winter. This condition typically produces warmer-than-average temperatures and above-normal rainfall along the Central Coast.
Much like last Monday and Tuesday, another upper-level low-pressure system will produce an unsettled weather pattern with rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms, and below-normal temperatures on Saturday into Sunday.
Temperatures will only reach the high-60s in the inland valleys (Santa Ynez), the low-60s in the coastal valleys (Santa Maria and Lompoc), and along the beaches on Sunday.
Gentle southerly winds, a deep marine layer with pockets of fog and mist during the night and morning, becoming partially clear during the afternoon is expected on Monday into Tuesday morning.
A gradual warming trend, with increasing northwesterly winds and clearing skies during the afternoon, will start Tuesday afternoon and continue through Friday. Temperatures are expected to return to normal by the following weekend, along with fresh to strong (19 to 31 mph) northwesterly winds along the coastline.
Santa Maria Temperatures
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
56/64 53/63 54/65 53/67 54/67 54/68 55/70 56/70
Santa Ynez Temperatures
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
54/69 53/67 53/70 51/73 52/75 54/74 55/75 56/78
Lompoc Temperatures
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
56/63 54/63 54/65 53/67 55/68 54/68 55/69 55/69
Seawater Temperatures
Seawater temperatures will range between 56 and 59 degrees through Friday, decreasing to 54 to 56 degrees on Saturday through next Sunday.
Surf Report
Report: A 3- to 5-foot northwesterly (290-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 8- to 12-second period) is expected along our coastline on Sunday through Monday, decreasing to 2- to 4-feet on Tuesday into Thursday.
Increasing northwesterly winds along the coastline will generate a 5- to 7-foot northwesterly (310-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 8-second period) on Friday through next Sunday.
This Date in Weather History (June 3):
1988 - Three dozen cities, mostly in the eastern U.S., reported record low temperatures for the date, including Elkins, WV, with a reading of 33 degrees. Unseasonably hot weather continued in the Northern High Plains Region. The record high of 105 degrees at Williston, ND, was their seventh in eight days. (The National Weather Summary)
2020 - San Luis Obispo hit 94 degrees yesterday, breaking the old record of 92 set back in 1973. Santa Maria also reported 94 degrees but did not break the record of 96 set in 1979. Paso Robles checked in with another 94 degree reading but was well short of the 106 record set in 1994. The Point Buchon weather station along the coastline reached 84 degrees.