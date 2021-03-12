More reopenings, vaccine eligibility anticipated next week in Santa Barbara County

"We have met the red tier metrics for one week. If we maintain these good numbers for an additional week … we are in the red tier," Do-Reynoso said.

This move would allow restaurants, fitness centers, movie theaters and museums to reopen indoors at 25% capacity, and allow students in grades 7 to 12 to return to in-person learning.

When it comes to vaccines, the newly eligible group includes residents ages 16 to 64 who are at higher risk for severe COVID-19 illness due to existing comorbidities such as debilitating cancer, kidney disease and other severe illnesses, officials said.

A full list of qualifying conditions is provided by the California Department of Public Health. Individuals will be asked to self-attest to their qualifying condition when making an appointment or at an appointment, officials said.

These individuals will be added to a growing list of people awaiting vaccines, allocations of which have not grown at the same rate.

"Availability is still low," Do-Reynoso said. "Please be patient as we open up vaccine opportunities to the remaining categories in our community."

Vaccinations also are continuing for recently eligible groups like agriculture and food workers, emergency personnel and those in the education and child care sectors.

At this time, appointments for education and child care workers are being organized through the county Office of Education in partnership with Lompoc Valley Medical Center and Marian Regional Medical Center, with some appointments also available at local pharmacies.